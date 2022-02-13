Summit County swim and dive team places 21st at state meet

The Summit swim and dive meet poses for a photo at the 2022 Colorado State Swim and Dive meet in Thornton from Feb.11-12. The Tigers placed 21st out of 32 with Stephanie Horvath placing fifth in the one-meter dive.

Jenny Wischmeyer/Courtesy photo

After having only one relay team at the 2021 Colorado state swim and dive meet, the Summit Tigers sent three relays and six individuals to compete at the 2022 state swim and dive meet at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton.

The first day of competition Friday, Feb. 11, consisted of prelims where the top 20 competitors advanced to Saturday’s finals.

Senior Abby Anderson got the competition going as she competed in the 50-yard and the 100-yard freestyle.

Anderson placed 41st in the 50-yard freestyle and 26th in the 100-yard, failing to advance to finals.

Allison Koonce competed in the 200-yard individual medley, where she placed 28th, and the 100-yard breast, placing 35th. Avey Riberdy competed in one individual event, the 100-yard breast, where she placed 45th.

The Tigers sent two individual swimmers to the second day of competition in sophomore Ashley Leidal and freshman Olivia Lyman. Leidal advanced to finals in both the 200-yard individual medley and the 500-yard freestyle. Leidal placed 19th in the 200-yard individual medley and 16th in the 500-yard freestyle.

Lyman qualified for finals in the 50-yard freestyle, placing 17th in a blazing fast time of 26.38 seconds.

In terms of relays, the Tigers qualified two of their three relays to finals with the 200-yard medley, placing 18th, and the 400-yard freestyle relay placing 15th.

In finals the Tigers continued to swim consistently, finishing similarly to where they placed in prelims.

Lyman finished 18th in the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 26.75 seconds, just a fraction of a second behind her time from prelims.

Leidal placed 17th in the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5:58.31 and 20th in the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 2:28.61.

Rounding out the individual events for Summit was Ally Confer who swam in the unified 50-yard freestyle race.

The Tiger relay teams also were consistent in their placing as the 200-yard medley relay finished 19th and the 400-yard relay placed 16th.

Perhaps the most impressive performance of the weekend came from Stephanie Horvath in the one-meter dive. Horvath went from placing 16th in the prelims to placing sixth in the semifinals to then place fifth in the finals.

Horvath has been diving for only two seasons, and she caps off her high school career with a fifth-place state finish. Horvath scored 390 points from her dives and 18 points for the team to help them in the team rankings.

Stephanie Horvath performs a back somersault pike dive during the dive portion of the Summit Invite swim and dive meet held at Summit High School in Breckenridge on Dec. 17, 2021.

John Hanson/For Summit Daily News

“She did awesome,” head coach Jenny Wischmeyer said. “Fifth is huge especially for only diving for two years.”

Summit placed 21st out of 32 3A girl swim and dive teams with a total of 40 points.

Wischmeyer said one of her biggest takeaways from the state meet besides the stellar performances was how much experience was gained by the underclassman individual swimmers.

“Anderson was the only swimmer that had gone to the state meet prior to this year,” Wischmeyer said. “So I feel like it was a meet that we gained a lot of experience from. It was a good experience for all of them.”

Wischmeyer also noted how great of a season it was for the Tigers, notching several personal best finishes and breakthroughs as a team.

“It was a phenomenal season, one of the best seasons that we have ever had,” Wischmeyer said. “I am really looking forward to having a young, strong team and building upon that for the next season. I will definitely miss the leadership of our seniors.”