Summit girls volleyball team acquires new coach, hope for a winning-record season

Hopeful members of the Summit High School girls volleyball team pose for a photo after an open gym hosted by newly appointed head coach, Cynthia Durloo. Durloo joins the program with expertise and passion for the sport of volleyball. Following tryouts, Durloo hopes to lead the team to a wining season.

Cynthia Durloo/Courtesy photo

The last time the Summit High School girls volleyball team concluded its season with a winning record was 15 years ago during the 2007 fall season, when the Tigers made the playoffs and sported a record of 14-8.

Since then, the Tigers have failed to surpass 11 wins in a single season and concluded last season with a record of 3-20 overall, going 0-10 in league play.

Recently appointed as head coach of the Summit volleyball program, Cynthia Durloo is hoping to change the fortune of the varsity team with her expertise and strong volleyball background.

Durloo joins the Tigers having played volleyball since the ninth grade. Later in her career, she played at the Division 1 level with the University of New Orleans.

In 2000, Durloo moved to Summit County, where she started a family. In 2018, she started up Summit Youth Sports Volleyball.

“I’ve never stopped playing,” Durloo said. “I have had a love of volleyball since I started playing. I still play locally in Silverthorne both on the beach courts and inside.”

Durloo saw the need for a new volleyball coach at Summit High School and felt called to the job because of the number of talented athletes involved in the Tigers program.

“Without a head coach this year on the docket, I just knew the girls deserved someone to come in that was going to work for them to have a winning season,” Durloo said.

Durloo feels like last year’s head coach — Lexi Zangari — was a great coach but fell victim to not a lot of the available players trying out for the program.

The result, according to Durloo, was a a varsity roster made up of mostly upperclassmen and a junior varsity team that rivaled the varsity squad.

Durloo believes that a winning season is possible for the Tigers this season if the team can figure out how to work as a team and utilize talent where the team needs it most.

With official practices and tryouts not scheduled until the second week of August, the Tigers are already well on their way to preparing for the upcoming season. The team has hosted several unofficial open gyms throughout the summer, providing an opportunity for players to develop chemistry with one another prior to the start of the season.

“We are excited this year because we have had plenty of open gyms,” Durloo said. “The program is starting to build with the quantity of players. We have had a lot of incoming freshmen, and I think that is the most exciting part about our open gyms.”

Beyond incoming freshmen attending open gyms, the Tigers volleyball team is also seeing several strong returners who have played at the club level throughout the spring and summer.

Some of the major upperclassmen for the Tigers volleyball team include Shannon Reed, Karlyn Frazier and Sierra Durloo — Cynthia’s daughter.

Frazier and Sierra Durloo gained varsity experience last season since Frazier appeared in 30 sets and Sierra Durloo played in 15.

Shannon Reed leaps in order to spike a ball during an open gym at Summit High School. Reed has frequented many open gyms throughout the summer in preparation for the upcoming girls volleyball season.

Cynthia Durloo/Courtesy photo

With tryouts set for the first week of official practice, which starts on on Aug. 8, Durloo was hard pressed to name any individual player who will lead the Tigers team because of how much of a team sport volleyball is.

“Although there are some leaders as far as enthusiasm for the season, skillset wise there is no leader,” Durloo said. “These girls need to learn to play together.”

Durloo will be accompanied by Lucy Laws, who will coach the junior varsity program after being a part of the Tigers coaching staff last season.

Both Durloo and Laws are energized by the prospect of not having to deal with the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the season like the program has had to deal with over the past two seasons.

Durloo firmly believes that a winning season is possible for the Tigers because of the talented group of athletes she has already seen in the open gym sessions.

Durloo is excited to get the team to play as a team with the mentality that no one star athlete can win a match on her own.

“I really believe we can have a winning season and hope to knock the socks off of the reputation that Summit High School varsity volleyball does not win,” Durloo said.

In order to raise funds and build excitement ahead of the regular season, the Summit volleyball team is hosting a four-on-four grass volleyball tournament at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Summit High School practice fields.

The flyer for the 1st annual Summit High School grass volleyball tournament on Saturday, Aug. 6. The event will help raise funds for the volleyball team ahead of the Tigers season.

Cynthia Durloo/Courtesy photo

The tournament is co-ed and will host $100 per team. All money raised by the tournament will go to the Summit volleyball team budget in order to purchase warm ups and practice shirts.