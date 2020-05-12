Summit High’s Anna Tomlinson awarded sheriff’s scholarship

Summit High School senior Anna Tomlinson receives a call from Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons informing her she’d been awarded the scholarship.

Courtesy Summit County Sheriff’s Office

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week that Anna Tomlinson is this year’s recipient of the County Sheriffs of Colorado scholarship award for Summit County.

Tomlinson, a senior at Summit High School, will receive $500 as part of the program, awarded to 31 high school and college students in Colorado to help fund higher-level education for the next academic year.

“I am proud of all the scholarship recipients, but I couldn’t be more proud of Anna Tomlinson, who triumphed in our highly competitive selection process,” Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a news release.

Winners are selected by a citizen’s committee in each county based on criteria established by the County Sheriffs of Colorado, including leadership, merit, character, involvement, purpose and need. Applicants are required to be full-time state residents who plan to attend a Colorado university, college or trade school.

This is the 42nd year of the scholarship program, which is funded in part from individual and business contributions to the group’s honorary membership fund. Individuals interested in providing support for the program should contact the County Sheriffs of Colorado at 720-344-2762 or visit ColoradoSheriffs.org.