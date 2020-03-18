Summit School District to continue meal services for students during shutdown

Due to COVID-19 concerns, schools including Summit High School in Breckenridge are closed until April 3 and are scheduled to reopen April 6.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

The Summit County School District will continue to offer meals to students during ongoing closures resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, boxed breakfasts and lunches will be available for pickup at Dillon Valley Elementary and Summit High School. Families will be able to pick up meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. Distribution will be in the bus lane in front of the school in order to allow walk-up and drive-through distribution.

The school is scheduled to be closed through Friday, April 3. School district officials anticipate reopening buildings to staff and students Monday, April 6.

