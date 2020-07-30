Summit Seniors to hold donation campaign
In lieu of the community group’s annual rummage sale, Summit County Seniors is hosting a giving campaign to raise funds for various nonprofits in the area. People are encouraged to donate on or before Aug. 6, which would have been the first day of the sale.
The group has set a goal of $25,000 for the campaign. All donations go to local nonprofits such as Meals on Wheels, the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and Timberline Adult Day Services.
According to a news release, Summit Seniors has donated $78,000 locally for coronavirus relief this year. Visit Summit-Seniors.org/gives to donate.
