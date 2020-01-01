Summit welcomes Colorado’s first baby of 2020

Breckenridge couple Jamie Way and Greg DiCerbo following the birth of their baby girl, Cecily, just after midnight on New Years Day.

Courtesy St. Anthony Summit Medical Center

A baby girl born to a Summit County family may be Colorado’s first baby of the new decade, according to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco.

Hospital staff at St. Anthony Summit helped a Breckenridge family ring in the New Year with the special delivery of a healthy baby girl early on Wednesday morning.

Cecily DiCerbo was born at 12:13 a.m. on January 1, 2020, inside St. Anthony Summit Medical Center’s Birth Place. According to a statement from the hospital, Cecily is believed to be Colorado’s first baby of the year, and of the new decade. With a Jan. 1 due date, she was right on schedule.

“It was exciting,” said Jamie Way, Cecily’s mother. “She came really fast, and it was an intense New Year for sure. It was actually her due date, so my husband is joking that she was 12 minutes late. But we were excited to have her.”

Way and the father, Greg DiCerbo, were at their Baldy Mountain home watching New Year’s Eve festivities on TV when the contractions began, according to the hospital. Way’s water broke at about 9:45 p.m., and within 30 minutes they were at the hospital. Less than two hours after arriving, baby Cici came into the world weighing six pounds and eight ounces, and measuring 19.75 inches long.

Cecily is the second child born to Way and DiCerbo. Her older sister, Eliana, is two years old, and was also born at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center. Upon her arrival, Greg joked that Cici already had a number of superlatives to her name: the first baby of the year, first baby of the decade, first baby in Summit County and the highest-elevation baby (St. Anthony Summit is at 9,000 feet in altitude in the High Country area of Colorado).

“It’s pretty fun to have her not only be the first in Summit County, and being born at the one of the highest-altitude birthing centers in North America, but to be the first in the entire state too,” said Way. “We certainly didn’t expect that. But it’s exciting.”

Cecily DiCerbo is believed to be Colorado’s first baby born in the New Year.

Baby-SDN-010220-2

According to a St. Anthony spokesman, Way and DiCerbo are planning on celebrating the New Year a little later than everyone else this year, with plans to pop the small bottle of Prosecco they brought in their hospital bag on Wednesday evening.

“It was just a fun way to count down the year,” said Way. “We’re all really happy and exited that she’s here.”