Summit’s adoptable animals for the week of June 30
Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.
CATS
LARRY, 3 years, domestic longhair, orange and white, neutered male
FRANKLIN, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
MISS KITTY, 7 years, Norwegian forest cat, tortie and apricot, spayed female
CATALONIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female
PENELOPE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female
DEXTER, 5 years, domestic mediumhair, black and white, neutered male
TANK, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male
TYLER, 10 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, neutered male
BOBO, 6 years, domestic mediumhair, dil calico, spayed female
MR BISCUIT, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and black tiger, neutered male
LEO, 5 years, domestic longhair, orange tabby, neutered male
BELLAMY, 7 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
LINCOLN, 7 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male
HARPER, 7 months, Siamese, seal point, spayed female
DOGS
MARLEY, 2 years, Australian cattle dog, red merle and white, spayed female
MCCAY, 2 years, golden retriever and Australian shepherd mix, brown and black, neutered male
GEORGE STRAIT, 2 years, Australian cattle dog, blue merle and red, neutered male
DIESEL, 11 months, pit bull terrier mix, white and gray, neutered male
TIGER, 2 years, American bulldog mix, brindle and white, neutered male
DASHA, 1 year 2 months, pit bull terrier, tan, spayed female
LADY, 5 years, German shepherd dog, black and tan, spayed female
MORTIE, 1 year, Australian cattle dog mix, tan and white, neutered male
SPIKE, 1 year, Australian cattle dog mix, tan and white, neutered male
OREO, 8 years, border collie mix, black and white, neutered male
SAM, 7 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male
LOLA, 1 year 7 months, Siberian husky and pit bull terrier mix, tan and white, spayed female
KEELEY, 3 years, Australian kelpie mix, brown and white, spayed female
CHANCE, 5 years, boxer, tan and black, neutered male
OTHER
KATE, 5 years, Guinea pig, black and white, unaltered female
CHARLOTTE, 5 years, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered female
BASH, 10 months, hamster, tan and white, unaltered male
