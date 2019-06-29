 Summit’s adoptable animals for the week of June 30 | SummitDaily.com

Summit’s adoptable animals for the week of June 30

News | June 29, 2019

Meet Franklin! He is a quiet boy who enjoys playing with cats toys and sharing his space with other cats.
Michael Yearout Photography / special to the daily

Contact the Summit County Animal Shelter at 970-668-3230.

CATS

LARRY, 3 years, domestic longhair, orange and white, neutered male

FRANKLIN, 4 years, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

MISS KITTY, 7 years, Norwegian forest cat, tortie and apricot, spayed female

CATALONIA, 7 years, domestic shorthair mix, white and gray, spayed female

PENELOPE, 2 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby, spayed female

DEXTER, 5 years, domestic mediumhair, black and white, neutered male

TANK, 1 year 6 months, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male

TYLER, 10 months, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and white, neutered male

BOBO, 6 years, domestic mediumhair, dil calico, spayed female

MR BISCUIT, 7 years, domestic shorthair, gray tabby and black tiger, neutered male

LEO, 5 years, domestic longhair, orange tabby, neutered male

BELLAMY, 7 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

LINCOLN, 7 weeks, domestic shorthair, black, neutered male

HARPER, 7 months, Siamese, seal point, spayed female

DOGS

MARLEY, 2 years, Australian cattle dog, red merle and white, spayed female

MCCAY, 2 years, golden retriever and Australian shepherd mix, brown and black, neutered male

GEORGE STRAIT, 2 years, Australian cattle dog, blue merle and red, neutered male

DIESEL, 11 months, pit bull terrier mix, white and gray, neutered male

TIGER, 2 years, American bulldog mix, brindle and white, neutered male

DASHA, 1 year 2 months, pit bull terrier, tan, spayed female

LADY, 5 years, German shepherd dog, black and tan, spayed female

MORTIE, 1 year, Australian cattle dog mix, tan and white, neutered male

SPIKE, 1 year, Australian cattle dog mix, tan and white, neutered male

OREO, 8 years, border collie mix, black and white, neutered male

SAM, 7 years, pit bull terrier mix, black and white, neutered male

LOLA, 1 year 7 months, Siberian husky and pit bull terrier mix, tan and white, spayed female

KEELEY, 3 years, Australian kelpie mix, brown and white, spayed female

CHANCE, 5 years, boxer, tan and black, neutered male

OTHER

KATE, 5 years, Guinea pig, black and white, unaltered female

CHARLOTTE, 5 years, Guinea pig, calico, unaltered female

BASH, 10 months, hamster, tan and white, unaltered male

