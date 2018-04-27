Suspect in Grand Junction kidnapping shot, killed himself this morning

The suspect in a Grand Junction child abduction case who was the subject of an all-night manhunt near Rifle Thursday and into Friday morning has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Rifle Police Department spokeswoman Robin Steffan has confirmed.

An active police investigation continues involving 47-year-old Jody Kyle Haskin, who was wanted in the abduction of his 12-year-old stepdaughter in Grand Junction Wednesday. Police reportedly found the girl, Raeanna Rosencrans, at the Wal-Mart in Rifle about 10 p.m. Thursday.

The Rifle Police Department posted to Facebook just after 9:30 a.m. on Friday stating that the “suspect has been located.” Soon after, Steffen confirmed the suspect had died this morning.

“There is no danger to the public,” the Rifle PD post reads. “This is a very active investigation at this time, details will be released as they become available.”

“At 6:47 a.m. officers were searching for a wanted subject believed to be in the area,” Steffen said. “During this time they encountered an armed adult male. Officers ordered the male to drop his weapon. The male refused, and ultimately shot himself.”

Rifle PD is now conducting a death investigation with the assistance of the FBI, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Junction Police Department.

The Garfield County Coroner's Office is responsible for releasing the official identity of the deceased, after next of kin has been notified.

“Raeanna is safe and in the custody of law enforcement in Rifle,” according to a Rifle Police Department Facebook post late Thursday night. Police said she appeared to be unharmed, but was transported to a local hospital to be checked out.

Grand Junction police on Thursday evening issued an arrest warrant for Haskin, who was wanted for second-degree kidnapping in the case.

Rifle police led the effort overnight to look for the suspect along the Colorado River and Interstate 70 corridor in the Rifle area.

According to published reports, Haskin was a convicted sex offender who had a separate warrant for his arrest out of Grand Junction for a case involving alleged sexual abuse of a child.