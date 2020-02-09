Swiss ski star Gremaud wins on rails-only slopestyle course

Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland rides a rail during her win at Sunday’s women’s ski slopestyle final at Dew Tour at Copper Mountain Resort.

Courtesy Dew Tour

COPPER MOUNTAIN — With Sunday’s storm picking up intensity right as the two women’s Dew Tour slopestyle contests were about to start, a group of the world’s best female slopestyle skiers and snowboarders convened and agreed only to hit the rails section — skipping the course’s three jumps due to weather at Copper Mountain Resort.

The freeski contest group was without Estonian teen phenom Kelly Sildaru, who did not compete due to a bruised knee suffered earlier in the week, and talented Swiss skier Sarah Hoefflin, who was a last-minute drop.

On the rails-only course, Swiss 20-year-old Mathilde Gremaud won the competition with a score of 94.66 on her second run by riding each rail fully and cleanly. She landed several variations of 270-degree rotations onto and off rails before completing her run with a frontside 450 off the canon rail at the bottom of the abbreviated course.

“I definitely wanted to do a front(side) 6(30) out of the last one,” Gremaud said. “But I felt a little slow so I was like, ‘might as well try to land clean a front(side) 4(50). And otherwise, what I remember is landing all I wanted.”

Gremaud landed her eventual Dew Tour-winning run immediately after Norwegian 22-year-old Johanne Killi overtook first with a second run score of 93.33. On that run, Killi began with a 270 to switch landing before skiing switch onto the next rail with a backside 270 out.

Killi then executed a blindside switch up on the next rail before another 270 out of the next rail feature. Killi’s back-to-back 270s set her up for the final feature on the course, where she got a 630 around off the cannon rail to a switch landing.

U.S. skier Maggie Voisin joined them on the podium with her third-place score of 89.33 on her first run through the course. On Voisin’s first run, the 21-year-old from Whitefish, Montana, landed a blind switch-up up top on the course to begin a rails section in which she did a good job of skiing top-to-bottom on each rail. Voisin then threw a frontside 630 rotation off the canon rail feature at the bottom of the rail course to sew up that podium spot.

“I think we are definitely suited to skiing on days like this,” Voisin said about competing in snowy conditions. “It’s unfortunate we couldn’t do a full slope run, but luckily we have enough speed for the rails. It’s always a bummer. It’s not a full slope contest if there aren’t jumps. But we still want to compete, still want to go. So we are making it happen.”

In the women’s snowboard slopestyle competition, American legend Jamie Anderson won her 11th Dew Tour title with a switch boardslide to 270 into the redirect hip at the top of the course. Anderson then sent a switch lipslide to regular to set herself up for a big backside lipslide on the flat rail. She then sent a boardslide across the wall ride before landing a boardslide 270 out of the final canon-rail feature.

“I’ve just been trying to ride and enjoy everything,” Anderson said.

American snowboarder Jamie Anderson rides a rail up to the hip-landing redirect during her win at Sunday’s women’s snowboard slopestyle competition at the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain Resort.

Courtesy Dew Tour

Japanese 21-year-old Miyabi Onitsuka earned her best score, which was good enough for second place, on her first run through the course. Onitsuka, who had been in Copper since X Games last month working specifically on her rail game, landed a technical run that included a 270 on frontside boardslide to fakie as well as a frontside boardslide 270 off.

And Austrian star Anna Gasser ended up on the podium with a third and final run score of 88.00. The podium place was an accomplishment for Gasser, who is known as more of a big air specialist, as she earned that 88.00 with a clean run that was capped with a switch 180 to a boardslide on the canon rail to a 270 out.