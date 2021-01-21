Team Summit skiers, snowboarders shine as contests resume

Team Summit skiers and snowboarders returned to competition this month with numerous athletes winning local and regional contests.

In the International University Sports Federation men’s and women’s races at the University of Colorado Invitational from Jan. 12-13, Team Summit’s Camden Palmquist raced to second in the slalom in the U-19 division while Olyvia Snyder raced to seventh in slalom in the women’s U-19 division.

At Breckenridge Ski Resort on Jan. 11-12, Team Summit boys giant slalom race winners included Drake Masters (U-10); Aaron Green, Wyatt Viele and Trevor Palmquist (U-12); and Jevin Palmquist (U-14). Trevor and Jevin Palmquist and Masters also won slalom races.

At girls giant slalom races at Breckenridge on Jan. 11, Team Summit race winners included Scout Bennet and Thaya Montgomery (U-10), Eden Demino (U-12) and Ruthie Demino (U-14). In the slalom races, Montgomery and Leila Martinez (U-10) and Samara Boyer (U-14) won races.

In Steamboat Springs on Jan. 4-6, Jevin Palmquist won a pair of giant slalom races.

Team Summit’s freeski moguls team competed at Aspen Highlands on Jan. 11-12, with Georgia Kirschner (girls 11), Arabella Agee (girls 13), Corey Babcock (girls 15) and Easton Dean (boys 9) winning competitions.

The club’s freeski park and pipe team competed at Copper Mountain Resort on Jan. 6-7. Team Summit contest winners in the halfpipe were Lainey Steen (girls 9-10), Finley Good (girls 11-12), Carissa Steffe (girls 15-16), Owen McKibbin (boys 11-12) and Evan Wischmeyer (boys 13-14).

In slopestyle competitions, contest winners included Steen (girls 9-10), Good (girls 11-12), Steffe (girls 15-16), Andrew Thisted (boys 7-8), Griffin Good (boys 9-10) and Stone Karnacewicz (boys 13-14).