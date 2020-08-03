The Summit Foundation turns Great Rubber Duck Race virtual

Rubber ducks float down the Blue River on Sept. 2, 2017, in Breckenridge. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Great Rubber Duck Race will be virtual.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com |

The Great Rubber Duck Race won’t swim down the river this year, but that doesn’t mean The Summit Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser is staying grounded. Instead, the nonprofit is hosting three virtual races.

Children 12 and younger can purchase a duck for $5 to win prizes. Only 850 kids can enter. Businesses can buy a duck for $100 for the chance to win a catered snowcat trip for 12, courtesy of Vail Resorts EpicPromise. The general public will have the opportunity to compete for the grand prize of $1,500 along with ski passes and certificates. Prices range from a single duck for $5 to a “flock” of 26 ducks for $100.

The online purchase deadline is Sept. 2, and the virtual races will be broadcast at 6 p.m. Sept 3 on The Summit Foundation’s Facebook page and Summit County TV Channel 10. Visit SummitDuck.org for more information and to purchase ducks.