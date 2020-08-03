The Summit Foundation turns Great Rubber Duck Race virtual
The Great Rubber Duck Race won’t swim down the river this year, but that doesn’t mean The Summit Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser is staying grounded. Instead, the nonprofit is hosting three virtual races.
Children 12 and younger can purchase a duck for $5 to win prizes. Only 850 kids can enter. Businesses can buy a duck for $100 for the chance to win a catered snowcat trip for 12, courtesy of Vail Resorts EpicPromise. The general public will have the opportunity to compete for the grand prize of $1,500 along with ski passes and certificates. Prices range from a single duck for $5 to a “flock” of 26 ducks for $100.
The online purchase deadline is Sept. 2, and the virtual races will be broadcast at 6 p.m. Sept 3 on The Summit Foundation’s Facebook page and Summit County TV Channel 10. Visit SummitDuck.org for more information and to purchase ducks.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User