Three local organizations receive combined $130,000 in grant funds from Freeport-McMoRan Foundation

Three local organizations have received grant funding from the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation, the charitable wing of the mining company based in Phoenix, Arizona, which runs the Climax molybdenum mine near the Lake and Summit county border.

The foundation said in a news release that it has awarded nearly $2.9 million to 41 projects in Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico through its Community Investment Fund, including $310,000 in Lake, Summit, Chaffee and Eagle counties. More than $4.2 million has been awarded to those four counties since 2012, according to the foundation.

Keystone Science School has received $20,000 for the Summit Day Camp, which provides safe and enriching summer opportunities for youth that allow parents and caregivers to maintain employment, the release states.

The Summit Family and Intercultural Resource Center was awarded $30,000 to support its capital campaign to create a single campus tat ill meet the social service needs of clients more efficiently and effectively, according to the foundation.

And, the Summit County Care Clinic in Frisco has received $80,000 for the Lake County School District Critical Behavior Health Services. That funding will enhance behavioral health services to meet the needs of elementary, intermediate and high school students in Lake County, the Foundation said in the release.