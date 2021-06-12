Tigers individuals, relay win league titles in Grand Junction

Summit High School sophomore Dom Remeikis, seen here running in a cross-country event in October 2020, won the 1,600 meters for the Tigers track and field team at Friday’s Western Slope League meet in Grand Junction.

Photo from Summit Daily archives

A pair of Summit Tigers track and field athletes doubled-up their league championships from Thursday while a few more teammates took home titles at Friday’s second and final day of the Western Slope League championship meet June 11 in Grand Junction.

Tigers sophomore distance runner Dom Remeikis took the lead with 100 meters to go in a torrid final lap to win the 1,600 meters. Remeikis crossed the finish line in 4 minutes and 30.91 seconds as he gained the lead early before he was passed by several runners in the middle of the race.

“But when those guys passed him he stayed with them and did not let them get away,” Tigers head coach Kristy McClain said. “It’s admirable … how hard he works and how tenacious he is in his running. Only as a sophomore, he’s just going to improve astronomically in final two years running at Summit High School.”

Even more impressive, Remeikis’ final-lap split was 61 seconds — a full six seconds faster than his first lap.

Tigers senior thrower Corey Johnson was the other Summit athlete to win a second league championship Friday. After winning discus Thursday, Johnson threw the shot put 135 feet, 2 inches to capture the championship. McClain said Johnson was intensely focused between throws, making adjustments to improve each of his marks successively.

It’s the first time a Summit High athlete has won both the discus and shot put at the league meet in McClain’s 18 years as coach.

“Corey winning two events as a senior is a monumental achievement,” McClain said. “And there’s no one more deserving out there.

Senior Cam Kalaf also won a league championship Friday, in the high jump. Kalaf topped out at 5 feet, 9 inches to win the competition. Though it was below his personal-best of 6 feet, 3 inches set last week, McClain said Kalaf had a good analysis of his jumps and what he need to do better to jump above 6 feet with a couple of meets left this season, including the state championship June 24-26 in Lakewood.

The Tigers’ other championship on Friday was in the girls 800-meter medley — a race that features two 100-meter dashes, a 200 meter leg and a 400-meter anchor.

The Summit quartet of seniors Brielle Quigley, Lily Hess, Bryton Ferrari and junior Olyvia Snyder won the race in 1:57.32 after the group took the lead early and never looked back.

“We had the lead in the first and second legs, me and Lily,” Ferrari said. “Then Brie kicked it in and Lily took it from there.”

Other top-3 finishes for Summit on Friday included: Cam Fox’s second-place time of 17.42 in the boys 110-meter hurdles; Ferrari’s third in the 100-meter dash (13.7 seconds); the team of Alice Wescott, Paige Wescott, Sage Hanks and Piper Salazar’s third-place time of 12:41.25 in the 4×800-meter relay; the team of Shannon Reed, Snyder, Ferrari and Hess’s third-place time of 53 seconds in the 4X100-meter relay; and the team of Korben Long, Aidan Collins, Kalaf and Liam Dalzell’s third-place time of 47.11 seconds in the 4×100-meter relay.