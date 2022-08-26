Town of Breckenridge and Summit County buy old hotel, team up to create more workforce housing

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Summit County Government announced a joint purchase with the Town of Breckenridge of the LOGE Hotel, located in unincorporated Summit County on Tiger Road outside of Breckenridge. The 38 bedroom hotel will be use for local workforce housing.

Summit County Government/Courtesy photo

Summit County and the Town of Breckenridge recently purchased the site of another hotel to convert into locals workforce housing.

The LOGE Hotel, built in 1961, is located outside of Breckenridge in unincorporated Summit County. It has 38 bedrooms and was bought for $6 million, a purchase evenly split between the county and the town of Breckenridge, according to a news release .

The site is on Tiger Road near the Summit Stage bus stop, an ideal spot for workforce housing, said David Rossi, the interim director of communications for Summit County government.

According to Rossi, the joint purchase was of the hotel site — not just the building — which means more development is possible in the future.

It’s too early to say what accommodations will be made, Rossi said, but the county is brainstorming upgrades and modifications. He added that zoning laws must be adjusted and inspections are required before decisions are made about additional construction or upgrading units.

While it is also too soon to tell what the process of filling the space will be, Rossi said the hotel’s first use will most likely be short-term housing for town and county employees.

In the future, Rossi said housing placement for the space will be very similar to other county housing projects, with an application and waitlist approach.