U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert spars with debate moderator, Democratic challenger in bid for second term

U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert takes part in The Club 20 political conference at Colorado Mesa University on Sept. 10, 2022 in Grand Junction.

RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post

GRAND JUNCTION — Like boxers squaring off before a fight, incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch locked eyes before their first — and only — debate Saturday night in Grand Junction. Then the bout began.

Boebert jabbed even before agreeing to the debate’s ground rules. And she came after moderator Edie Sonn of the Colorado Behavioral Health Council.

Years ago Sonn, Boebert said, tweeted her support for the congresswoman’s then-challenger, former state Rep. Dianne Mitsch Busch . Boebert asserted that the debate was not a nonpartisan event, prompting boos from a few of the perhaps 200 people in Colorado Mesa University’s Robinson Theater.

“This debate is not about me,” Sonn shot back, adding that Boebert was free to leave if she didn’t want to participate in the debate. The congresswoman relented.

The 3rd Congressional District candidates then focused on each other. Frisch criticized Boebert’s legislative track record, noting that she has not managed to pass a single bill nor been willing to work with members of the opposing party.

Read the full story at DenverPost.com .