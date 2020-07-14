Virtual Summit Mountain Challenge continues this week with Gold Run Rush/Gold-uro

Finn Schroder of Breckenridge rides during the Gold Run Rush in June 2019 as part of the Summit Mountain Challenge. Schroder took 12th place in the junior boys 13-15 division with a time of 56:41.

Antonio Olivero / aolivero@summitdaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — After the maiden event went down with acclaim last month, Maverick Sports Promotions is opting for another virtual mountain bike race this week to continue its summer Summit Mountain Challenge.

Starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday and going through 8 p.m. Wednesday, registered cyclists will be able to input their times for the Strava-based Gold Run Rush or Gold-uro in Breckenridge.

Like the Frisco Roundup last month, mountain bikers will be able to use the Strava GPS application within that 27-hour time period to ride course segments that are pre-marked by event director Jeff Westcott’s Mav Sports crew.

More specifically, this year’s Gold Run Rush is a multisegment time trial. That means rather than all cyclists riding one long segment cross-country style, like at the Frisco Roundup, the Gold Run Rush will feature multiple segments to race with short stretches in-between that are not timed. A rider’s combined time between all segments determines their result.

Also this year, Mav Sports is offering riders the opportunity to ride an enduro-only option, featuring more of a downhill focus than the primary Gold Run Rush segmented cross-country-style option. This gravity-oriented, enduro-only option will have three timed segments.

Westcott said in an announcement on his website that the courses will be marked, including the untimed sections between racing segments. Each segment, he added, will have a “segment start” and “segment finish” sign.

For more information and to register, visit MavSports.com/the-gold-run-rush.