White River National Forest provides Summit County hiking trail condition, camping updates as summer nears

Two hikers make their way down Acorn Creek Trail north of Silverthorne as storms hover over the Gore Range in the background on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Afternoon storms will remain in the forecast all week, but there is a chance for clear skies Saturday, according to National Weather Service reports.

Andrew Maciejewski/Summit Daily News

Trail conditions are variable across the Dillon Ranger District of the White River National Forest, according to a U.S. Forest Service conditions report issued June 16.

A majority of trails in the district have a combination of slush, mud and snow, depending on the altitude. A windy spring also caused trees to fall across roads and trails in the district, and crews are still working to remove obstacles.

“South-facing trails will dry faster but completely dry conditions districtwide don’t happen until around late June,” the condition report states.

Paid parking at the Quandary Peak trailhead and shuttle services that take riders to the Quandary Peak and McCollough Gulch trailheads began on June 17 and will continue to be in effect until Sept. 17.

Parking reservations for the trailhead lot at the corner of Colorado Highway 9 and Blue Lakes Road can be made at HikeQuandary.com. Full day parking from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. costs $30 on non-peak days (Monday through Thursday, excluding holidays) and $55 for peak days (Friday through Sunday, plus holidays). Short-term parking offer hikers the option to pick a four-hour slot and costs $10 for non-peak days and $20 for peak days. The report says parking along county roads is prohibited and will be enforced by the county throughout the season.

The shuttle services operates from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and picks visitors up at the Breckenridge South Gondola parking structure located at 80 N. Park Ave. The last shuttle boards at 4:30 p.m. at the Quandary Peak trailhead. A one-time parking code is included with the purchase of a shuttle ticket. Shuttle rides cost $7 for non-residents of Summit County and is free to Summit County residents.

Shuttle and parking reservations can only be booked two weeks in advance.

All campgrounds are open, and reservations can be made at Recreation.gov. Pine Cove, Columbine Landing, McDonald Flats and Cataract Creek campgrounds are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

There are currently no fire restrictions in the White River National Forest, but fire danger is listed as moderate. Campfires can never be left unattended and must be fully extinguished when not in use.

For more information and to view the latest condition report, visit FS.USDA.gov/recarea/whiteriver/ .