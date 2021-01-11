Opinion | Kim McGahey: Conservatives do not condone lawlessness

The lawlessness that erupted at the U.S.Capitol rally on Wednesday was unacceptable.

Our Constitution gives us freedom to assemble and participate in peaceful protests and to speak our minds against our government, but it does not allow for the kind of violence that broke out in the Capitol. And as conservatives, we do not condone that malcontent behavior.

I talked personally with several Colorado participants who were on the ground at the U.S. Capitol that day, and they confirmed most of the protesters were peaceful and had no intention of doing anything other than listening to the president and then walking to the Capitol building. As conservative Americans, I am certain that they were appalled by, and even confused at the origins of, the violence that resulted. Under no circumstances would they encourage or approve of such lawless behavior.

Our conservative cause is based on the rule of law and support of law enforcement officials, as called for by the president and vice president’s tweets shortly after the crowd surged into the Capitol. In our own backyard this summer, the local Republican Party sponsored numerous rallies defending police, which were broadly attended by citizens from all political points of view and publicly demonstrated how much our community values the rule of law and those who defend it.

We believe that our civilized society must obey the rules as set forth in our Constitution or else chaos will prevail. The genius of our Constitution gives the people broad freedom under the umbrella of the rule of law. The founders gave us the gifts of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. But they also imposed limits that secure those unalienable rights for all our citizens and our government representatives. On Wednesday, the rioters who breached the Capitol eclipsed those limits and should be duly punished under the law.

As conservatives we believe in:

The U.S. Constitution

Rule of law

We the people, not we the government

Free market enterprise

Personal responsibility

Family

Hard work

A free and honest press

The content of your character, not the color of your skin

Faith in the God of our founders

These are the principles that separate us from banana republics of today and failed dictatorial civilizations of yesterday. What transpired in the Capitol building Wednesday threatens the very foundation of our great country and cannot be tolerated by any group of protesters under any circumstances no matter their cause, their creed or their color.

Our prayer as conservatives, and hopefully shared by all citizens, is that our society will come together under an agreed upon definition of truth and that God will continue to bless the United States of America in daily pursuit of that truth in our individual homes and in our halls of power.

Kim McGahey’s column “Conservative Common Sense” publishes Tuesdays in the Summit Daily News. McGahey is a real estate broker, tea party activist and Republican candidate. He has lived in Breckenridge since 1978. Contact him at kimmcgahey@gmail.com.