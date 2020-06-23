Letter to the editor: Arn Menconi is the voice for environmental policy

Let’s talk about environmental policy, Summit County. We pride ourselves in being good stewards of the land and cherish the abundance of natural beauty that surrounds us. It’s a big reason why many of us live here.

Our geographical position emphasizes our role as protectors of natural resources. Spring snowmelt from the Tenmile Range flows into the Colorado River, which is the lifeblood of the Southwest: it has shaped our land and culture, millions depend on it for drinking water, and farmers from here to California irrigate their fields with that same water. Due to climate change, the Colorado’s average flow has dropped nearly 20% compared to the previous century.

Senate District 8, which encompasses most of Northwest Colorado, lies at the crux of this issue. It contains both the Colorado River Headwaters (Rocky Mountain National Park) and large swathes of land threatened by oil and gas development. District 8 plays an outsized role in climate change and resource management. We need a voice that can effectively navigate the complexities of this region while advocating for environmental policies that protect and restore natural resources that the entire country depends on.

Arn Menconi is that voice. His innovative “Just Transition” policy thoroughly outlines the switch to renewable energy sources while ensuring that communities dependent on oil and gas get the support they need to flourish during this transition. When it comes to reducing emissions, Arn’s exhaustive plan demands greenhouse gas emissions are cut 4% each year for the next 25 years. Arn’s progressive policies for transportation incentivize the switch to electric vehicles publicly and privately. We need action now if we are to preserve the way of life we here in Summit County love. Join me in casting your vote for Arn Menconi for Senate District 8.