Letter to the editor: Arn Menconi keeps me hopeful for the future

I’ve been a resident of Summit County for 17 years. I’m only 20, so most of what I know and love comes from this small mountain town. I’m writing to endorse a candidate for state senate, but before I do, let me tell you a little about me.

I graduated from Summit High in 2018. I was a politically active student — I started the ACLU People Power group at SHS, volunteered for several political campaigns, and, by the time I got to college in NYC, was involved with several youth activism organizations like Sunrise Movement. I believe that my generation doesn’t have the luxury of indifference — the world is changing rapidly, and we have a responsibility to raise our voices. If not us, who? If not now, when?

Arn Menconi is the type of candidate who keeps me hopeful for the future. He’s been endorsed by Sunrise, supports Medicare for all (important, given we have some of the highest health care costs in the country), the Green New Deal (important, given our economy depends on the environment), and is passionate about immigration reform in our increasingly diverse community. When I spoke to Arn, he was engaged and eager to listen to his constituents. As we discussed my concerns on environmental justice, police accountability, and community welfare, I felt heard.

We deserve to be heard by our legislators. We deserve a community that takes care of each other and our environment. I believe that with Arn as our state senator we will have leadership that is engaged, with a clear vision of what Colorado could become. I love Colorado — I believe we can set a positive example for the country, reflecting the best of what America could become.

I’m voting for Arn Menconi on the 30th. I hope you do, too.