Letter to the editor: Fourth of July has much more significance this year

I’ve been thinking about what it really means to honor our country and the principles on which it was founded: “Liberty and justice for all” and “country before self.” These seem to be the very issues that are causing us so much division. I am hopeful that we can get back these guiding principles with the right leadership. In November, we must choose a person who will strive to bring this country back together and unite us rather than divide us for his own political gain. A person who believes in justice for all, trusts science and experts who know much more than he does. A person who cares more about our health and safety than his own reelection, and someone deserving of the respect of the office of president of the United States. It would be great that when we fly our flags, we can truly be proud of who are as Americans.