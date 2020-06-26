Letter to the editor: Masks do not reliably filter out smaller virus particles

There has been much talk and opinions on wearing masks. People need to educate themselves on what really works to keep everyone well.

I was accosted by an employee of a clothing store in Frisco last week forcing me to wear a surgical mask over my mask which I was already wearing. Neither my mask nor the one she forced me to wear filters out virus particles. A surgical paper mask: “Does NOT provide the wearer with a reliable level of protection from inhaling smaller airborne particles and is not considered respiratory protection.”—from the CDC “understanding the difference”.

Masks give people a false sense of security. They think if they wear one they can go out in public even when feeing ill and not expose the rest of us. False! They also somehow think THEY will be protected when it has been shown in many studies that cotton and surgical masks DO NOT protect the wearer from coronavirus.

Finally, who wants to walk around Breckenridge or Frisco in a mask in the hot sun or eat in a restaurant where the waitress constantly pulls at her mask as it sucks into her mouth while she talks? This county will not recover until people realize the virus is here to stay and the sooner we acquire herd immunity the better. So take off the masks, wash your hands and stay home when you are sick. That’s how you stay well and help these towns’ economies get healthy too!