Letter to the editor: Reopening argument did not use accurate health statistics

We did not have to be in this economic and health scare situation if we had competent people in leadership positions. Instead we have Trump, who says things like rake the forest to prevent forest fires, or shoot a nuclear missile into a hurricane to stop it. He makes statements about the virus being a hoax by the Democrats versus gearing up the country to fight the virus. He says take hydroxychloroquine; it might work. This drug has not been tested for use to combat COVID-19 and has left the legitimate users of the drug scrambling to find it. He says inject disinfectants and use ultraviolet light to fight the virus. Maybe those of you who support Trump should test this out and see how stupid it is.

Kim McGahey says that research at several prestigious universities (he doesn’t name the university) says that this virus is less deadly than the flu, SARS and H1N1. Here are accurate statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: 774 people worldwide died of SARS, and only eight people in the U.S. had evidence of SARS. There were 34,200 deaths in the U.S. during the 2018-19 flu season and 12,469 deaths in the U.S. due to H1N1. As of April 28, 59,266 deaths in the U.S. were due to COVID-19. We have 4% of the world population and 27% of the deaths due to COVID-19 as of April 28. This is staggering considering that we could have probably had the fewest numbers, like in the case of SARS, if we had competent leaders who were concerned about the American people. Trump continues to say how great he is, what a great job he is doing while the body bags continue to increase and the suffering of the American workers continues to mount.