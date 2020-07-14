Letter to the editor: Stop publishing Liddick’s hate-filled column

I just finished the latest disgusting column from Morgan Liddick. I know this guy does not represent the views of many Summit County residents. I live here. I know the residents of this county. I grew up with 16 North Carolina first cousins, most of whom were blue collar overt racists. It was an accepted topic of conversation at summer barbecues, birthday parties, etc. I dissociated myself from the family as soon as I graduated and was old enough to tell that not all white people were that toxic.

Besides all the numerous factual errors in Liddick’s column, like the fact that the Cape Verde islands had not even been discovered in the 1440s, how can he whitewash the fact that no other country in the world had a population base that felt their right to own and subjugate other humans was worth going to war and dying for. Anyone who has traveled to other melting-pot countries can easily see that this country’s conservative party still has huge racial animus. Even the AfD party in Germany is less than 5% of the population. It does not dominate federal policy.

Reading a divisive column like this in a small, local paper representing this community is unnecessary. If I choose to read racist or divisive articles, I can find it on the internet. This does not educate anyone. It is just Liddick trying to twist history again. The editor clearly states, “Letters must be authored by Summit County residents or address local issues to be considered.” Liddick doesn’t live here anymore. Stop publishing his hate-filled columns. I want to read local news in my paper.