Letter to the editor: We have the opportunity to vote Bob Rankin out

I am writing in a quandary as to just where the money is coming from to support Bob Rankin in his efforts to get elected to Colorado Senate District 8.

I have visited the Secretary of State TRACER site and do not find that his committee has spent significant funds on his election efforts that would come close to covering all of these mailers and expensive ads on major TV networks.

Yet, the voters of the Senate District 8 have been inundated with high-end, glossy promotional cards praising him to the “high heavens” with declarations that he may be the best thing for the Western Slope since “pop top beer and sliced bread”?

Almost all of these have been sent under the auspices of Unite Colorado, Unite Colorado Election Fund, Better Leaders, Better Colorado, Coloradans for Constitutional Values, all with Jeffrey Carson as the registered agent.

Carson is director of Unite America with ties to the Obama Administration. This group was given $2.5 Million this year from Kathryn Murdoch of New York City.

Another PAC, Better Schools for a Stronger Colorado, Registered Agent, Kara Dahl, has spent recently over $510,000 in advertising. Some of it in support of Bob Rankin. This PAC also has ties to the “other party” and the Obama era.

The Colorado Sun recently noted that Senate District 8 is a “Safe Republican” district. So a question I have is, “Why are liberal groups spending so much money to see that Rankin is elected?” The only answer i can come up with is that they like the way he votes.

Remember, Bob Rankin was appointed, not elected, to be our State Senator. We have the opportunity to vote him out.

Bob the Conservative? I think not.