Letter to the editor: Freedom of religion has always meant freedom from religion

Kim McGahey, I’m not sure we could ever force God on our side. In his benevolent wisdom, he knows where to stand. His son Jesus told us to love one another. That means treating others with respect, kindness, empathy, forgiveness, peace, patience and love. The current administration has not exuded those qualities; it’s projected almost the exact opposite.

Love is patient and kind. Love is not jealous or boastful. It is not arrogant or rude. (Corinthians 13)

Thus it’s curious how narcissistic, “Let ‘em eat cake” Republicans claim association at all with God or Jesus.

Freedom of religion has always meant freedom from religion. Are you conceiving of a possibility where we are not free from religion? Where a theology that you find disagreeable is forced down your throat? Freedom of religion is the freedom of choice. Forcing choice is not freedom but dictatorial.