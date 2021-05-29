A Place Where Families Connect…a Place Where Friends Become Family

Kindred has been designed to reflect the laid back, family-friendly lifestyle of Summit County, while offering high end finishes and modern design. (Image Courtesy of LIV Sotheby’s)

It’s not every day that consumers get the opportunity to own a brand-new, ski-in/ski-out luxury residence at the base of Summit County’s largest ski resort. That’s because base areas are typically the first locations to be developed when a ski resort opens. Keystone, however, saved the best for last.

Kindred at Keystone Resort, a modern and luxurious three-building development with outdoor gathering spaces and unparalleled amenities, will sit a mere 28 paces from the River Run Gondola and offer sweeping views of the slopes.

“This property is being built at apremier location in Keystone, replacing the Hunki Dori parking lot and offering buyers an upscale multi-family development in Summit County,” said Hank Wiethake, one of the two lead listing brokers with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty representing the project.

Bordering River Run Village and nestled against the Snake River, Kindred Residences will offer breathtaking mountain views, top-of-the-line amenities, and walking access to the existing shops, restaurants, and festival areas in River Run Village. The development will consist of 95 well-appointed condominiums with balconies, a 107-room luxury hotel, three new restaurants, its own shopping plaza, pools and hot tubs, a ski and ride school, 5,000-square foot banquet space, and much more.

Kindred, at Keystone Resort If you’re interested in becoming a part of Kindred, please visit the Kindred Sales Center located in the Buffalo Lodge building in River Run Village, open daily from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. To learn more about Kindred, at Keystone Resort, you can also visit kindredresort.com or contact the sales team at keystonekindred@gmail.com or call 970-262-2400.

“This is an A-plus property with a lot of unique features,” Wiethake said. The 4.5-star hotel in the center of the development will be a Rock Resort-branded hotel managed by an affiliate of Vail Resorts. The condos in the East and West buildings are available in one- to four-bedroom configurations, all with balconies and fireplaces. Amenities include a private ski club, valet services, room service, full-service spa and hair salon, fitness room, kids club, and lounge bar.

“People have waited a long time for this level of luxury in Summit County,” added the other lead listing broker Doyle Richmond, likening Kindred to the Viceroy in Snowmass and the Solaris Residences in Vail.

PCL Construction, the General Contractor on the Kindred project, has been building in Colorado mountain communities for more than 45 years. Like all the partners involved in this project, PCL innately understands Summit County and has constructed developments like Grand Colorado at Peak 8 and One Ski Hill Place in Breckenridge. Likewise, OZ Architecture, the design company behind Kindred, has crafted many top-tier hotels, including the Viceroy. Modern design elements and upscale finishes like Wolf, Subzero, Thermador or Bosch appliances and quartz counters make Kindred appealing for those who want to merge the finer things in life with Keystone’s laid-back, family-friendly vibe.

“One of the factors that makes Summit County so attractive is the overall relaxed attitude of the residents and visitors, while at the same time many of these same people seek and enjoy the finer things in life,” stated Richmond. During the planning and design of Kindred, the developers kept this concept in mind and incorporated high-end luxury with a relaxed attitude.

Bordering River Run Village and nestled against the Snake River, Kindred residences offer breathtaking mountain views, top-of-the-line amenities, and walking access to River Run Village. (Image Courtesy of LIV Sotheby’s)

To that end, when Founding Principal Shervin Rashidi and his two business partners decided to pursue this flagship property in the heart of Keystone, they intentionally surrounded themselves with kindred spirits—other locals living and working in the community who share their passion for the relaxed yet remarkable lifestyle Keystone offers.

“I love the fact that you have raw wilderness and mountains up here, but we’re 60 miles as the crow flies from Denver,” said Rashidi. “You can go skiing in the morning and catch a Colorado Rockies baseball game in the afternoon. Several times I’ve hit the slopes and played a round of golf in the same day. You can’t beat this lifestyle.”

Skiing, of course, is a big part of that. At more than 3,100 acres and still expanding, Keystone is the largest ski resort in Summit County—a three-mountain property that offers something for every type of skier: bowls, trees, well-groomed trails, and a plethora of desirable north-facing slopes. It’s no wonder Keystone is consistently rated the #1 Ski Destination for Families. But skiing is just one of the area’s many alluring features.

Whether you’re relocating, purchasing a vacation home, or looking for an investment property, every season here offers unique adventures to enjoy. Keystone boasts award-winning restaurants, two public championship golf courses, a tennis center, hiking and biking trails, an outdoor ice skating lake, and the largest conference center in the Rocky Mountains. Plus, it has a serene ambiance, a wonderful sense of community, and that welcoming midwestern vibe that its founders instilled.

All of these things appealed to Rashidi, known as Shevy to his friends, when he first visited and then moved to Keystone in the early 1990s. He has raised four sons here while working on multiple hospitality projects at various mountain resorts. Though he has traveled to almost 50 countries, he hasn’t found a place he’d rather live. “My business partners and I coach baseball and lacrosse here, and we’re personally invested in the town. We dug out some of the mountain bike trails in Keystone 25 years ago,” he said. “People are flocking here now and there’s a reason for that. We’re grounded and have a strong sense of community.”

Kindred, by definition, means family and connectedness, and that’s exactly how Rashidi and his partners approached this development. They all cherish their histories, relationships and connectedness to not only the town, but to their business neighbors in River Run Village, to nearby homeowners, and to visitors who come from afar to share a piece of the Keystone story.

Kindred is quickly becoming integral to that story. “People are lining up to be here and be a part of this,” Rashidi said. “It’s a really complicated project, but super exciting. The perfect storm is happening, and it feels good.”

Though he was raised in northern New Jersey just a short train ride from Manhattan, Rashidi knew from a young age that he would make Keystone his home. “Once you get a taste of Colorado,” he said, “it becomes a part of you.”