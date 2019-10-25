Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s new uphill access policy now includes a $30 fee

The sunrise illuminates the clouds over the Continental Divide as skiers line up in advance of November 2018's first uphill race of the season at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

Courtesy Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

FRISCO — Arapahoe Basin Ski Area will charge $30 this season for uphill access skiing and snowboarding. Season passholders will not have to pay the fee.

It’s the first year A-Basin will charge for uphill access. It previously was free outside of operating hours, though skiers and snowboarders were required to obtain a free uphill pass.

In a post on his blog Friday morning, A-Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth expounded on how the dramatic increase in popularity of skinning and hiking uphill in recent years has affected the Basin. Henceroth wrote about how the ski area introduced a more formalized program in recent years that required users to obtain a free uphill access pass.

“We expected we’d give out a couple hundred passes,” Henceroth said in the post. “We were wrong. So far, we have issued nearly 10,000 Uphill Access Passes. I think this is really cool. People love it. It is another good way to enjoy the mountain. I am one of the regular users.

“Over time, usage has continued to evolve. Managing uphill access has turned into a fair bit of work. We don’t mind the work, but there is a lot of real work involved. Over the last year, we have spent a great deal of time reviewing the program and planning its next steps.”

Henceroth then outlined the notable changes, including the $30 cost this year.

Also new this year, each user is required to get an uphill access pass annually and wear a reflective armband issued with the pass.

Uphill passes can be purchased on the ski area’s website and at the season pass office during operating hours.

Henceroth also announced there will be an open house and Q&A session specific to uphill access at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the ski area’s A-Frame.

Henceroth added that uphill access typically opens for the season in mid- to late November as more terrain becomes available. Last year, A-Basin opened its uphill access on Nov. 14.