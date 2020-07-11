Bike Guide: Copper Mountain Resort

A mountain biker on a wooden bridge at Copper Mountain Resort.

Curtis DeVore / Copper Mountain Resort

Copper Mountain Resort has a variety of terrain options for mountain bikers, especially for beginners and intermediate riders looking for progression. From wide, gentle, sloping terrain on the resort’s new Fawn-tastic beginner trail to advanced features such as jumps and banked turns, Copper Mountain offers downhill and trail rides for all levels.

Copper’s mountain biking trails are considered lift-served from Woodward Express, a lift out of Copper’s West Village, but also can be accessed by biking up the resort’s service A-Road.

Fawn-tastic, Copper’s new green trail, is an ideal 1.5-mile route for beginners. This trail can be accessed from the top of the Woodward Express lift and takes you down to Center or West Village. There are three sections that connect with the mountain service roads with a width of up to 8 feet, allowing beginners to learn to feel comfortable riding on dirt without the confines of singletrack.

If you’re looking to take a step up in thrill and difficulty, be sure to remember there are new access points near the top of Woodward Express for Retail and Elk Alley due to construction near the American Eagle lift.

Elk Alley is about 2.93 miles. This fun, well-maintained intermediate trail features mostly smooth-surface dirt with a few rock gardens and numerous hairpin turns to challenge and excite riders.

Redtail is about 2.37 miles and is a great ride for experienced beginners and intermediate riders with limited technical sections perfect for those looking to advance their skills. The trail bed of Redtail is mostly dirt, with occasional rocks and water bars thrown in.

Both trails end at Copper’s Center Village.

Accessed as a spur trail off Fawn-tastic, Copper’s new expert trail dubbed Crusin Oso is just over one-quarter mile in length and features jumps and banked turns designed to thrill advanced mountain bikers. If you’re looking for a downhill thrill at the resort, this is your best best.

Go to CopperColorado.com for more information and to find out summer pricing for the resort’s lift service. It is worth noting that bikers can ride up the resort’s summer maintenance road, A-Road, at no cost to access trails, as well.