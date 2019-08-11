Breck Epic 2019 results: Stage 1, Pennsylvania Creek

The 2019 Breck Epic 6-day, multi-stage mountain bike race got off to a wet and muddy start on Sunday as more than 400 riders raced through the first 36 miles of this year’s 211-mile course.

In the end, Park City-native Keegan Swenson won Day 1’s Pennsylvania Creek stage, which climbs 5,700 feet of total elevation gain. The stage initially brings riders south of Breckenridge before looping around Mount Argentine and riding back north west of Bald Mountain. The final half of the stage then takes riders through the trail network east of Breckenridge, over Farncomb and Humbug Hill before riding north of Mineral and Prospect hills and south of Gibson Hill. The race then concluded at Carter Park in Breckenridge.

Swenson was joined on Sunday’s overall men’s podium by Colorado Springs rider Russell Finsterwald in second place. On the women’s side, Katerina Nash of the Czech Republic won the stage.

Monday’s second stage will send riders out for a 41.4-mile, 6,565-foot elevation gain route on the Colorado Trail.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Stage 1: Pennsylvania Creek

36.4 miles, 5,700-foot elevation gain

Union Cycliste Internationale elite men

1. Keegan Swenson, 02:41:51.03

2. Russell Finsterwald, 02:44:33.27

3. Luis Meija, 02:44:36

Union Cycliste Internationale elite women

1. Katerina Nash, 03:23:40.90

2. Hannah Finchamp, 03:26:20.20

3. Amy Beisel, 03:28:32.57

6-day solo men 19+ pro-1

1. Juan Cordova, 03:11:34.40

2. Adam Zimmerman, 03:13:16.68

3. Pablo Cruz, 03:16:46.54

6-day solo women 19+ pro-1

1. Jenna Downey, 04:15:43.56

2. Ro Mayberry, 04:21:11.90

3. Romany McNamara, 04:43:36.78

6-day solo singlespeed men open

1. Jorge Brito, 03:17:50.96

2. Dahn Pahrs, 03:33:08.16

3. Regis Ricketts, 03:40:05.12

6-day solo singlespeed women open

1. Colleen O’Neil, 04:50:09.79

2. Jessica Nelson, 05:20:26.453

6-day solo men 30+ category 1

1. Mathias Purtschert, 03:40:20.26

2. Ciro Zarate, 03:17:01. 72

3. Jarad Christianson, 02:21:31.09

6-day solo men 40+ category 1

1. Ryan Dahl, 03:11:44.84

2. Simon Dove, 03:14:46.83

3. Felix Camire, 03:16:17.54

6-day solo men 50+ category 1

1. Peter Davis, 03:30:39.87

2. Matt Woodruff, 03:31:15.72

3. Lorenzo Milesi, 03:35:47.57

6-day solo men 19+ category 2-3

1. Connor Dilger, 03:28:08.59

2. Austin Kuithe, 03:46:49.11

3. Jose Ignaco Beltranena Granai, 04:14:32.25

6-day solo men 30+ category 2-3

1. Bernardo Vintimilla, 03:06:52.35

2. Isidro Ponce, 03:14:58.84

3. Diego Reyes, 03:24:59.71

6-day solo men 40+ category 2-3

1. Juan Diego Mejia Vellejo, 03:22:02.81

2. Kris Hendricks, 03:30:48.93

3. Duke Barlow, 03:42:10.60

6-day solo men 50+ category 2-3

1. Colin Dixon, 03:41:40.83

2. Troy Mayr, 03:47:08.08

3. Rick Olson, 04:00:50.04

6-day solo men 60+ cateogry 1-2-3

1. Russ Asleson, 04:01:08.12

2. Kevin Malone, 04:09:08.52

3. Larry DeWitt, 04:15:39.35

6-day solo clydesdale open

1. Ryan Knoche, 04:12:45.14

2. Mike Critz, 04:19:37.51

3. Christian Hon, 04:21:10.28

6-day solo women 19+ category 2-3

1. Gabriela Loaiza, 04:39:22.08

2. Janelle Brown, 04:59:44.20

3. Beth Steen, 05:02:42.83

6-day solo women 40+ category 1-2-3

1. Tracy Paradise, 04:02:57.28

2. Echo Rowe, 04:15:39.97

3. Shelley Peachell, 04:20:16.88

6-day solo women 50+ category 1-2-3

1. Heidi Coulter, 04:40:31.33

2. Tamara Tabeek, 04:47:09.05

3. Susan Petronio, 05:02:16.96

6-day duo men 80+ pro 1-2-3

1. Stefko-Porter, 03:28:34.74

2. Lofgren-Diehl, 03:38:15.97

3. De Bakker-Houben, 03:39:40.99

6-day duo men 100+ pro 1-2-3

1. Bruderer-Alejandro Sanchez, 04:18:37.49

2. Dillen-Merriam, 04:24:30.15

3. Campbell-Thebeau, 04:26:21.10

6-day duo coed pro 1-2-3

1. Franco-Carrington, 04:00:52.34

2. Ibanez-Rodriguez, 04:32:14.02

3. Singh-Montalvo, 04:43:43.36

6-day duo women pro 1-2-3

1. Hibbitts-Graziosi, 05:35:43.15

2. Coffelt, 05:48:40.04

6-day duo relay

1. Arlinghaus-Arlinghaus, 04:00:19.32

2. Zander-Zander, 04:44:42.96

3. Melley-Melley, 05:10:04.89

Tandem

1. Davis-Davis, 04:00:57.40

2. Gomez-Gomez, 06:11:41.10

3-day 1-3 solo open men pro 1-2-3

1. Carlos Arce, 03:36:23.32

2. Zach Pickett, 03:45:47.07

3. Adrian Campbell, 03:57:12.39

3-day 1-3 solo open women pro 1-2-3

1. Liza Hartlaub, 04:03:40.79

2. Jennifer Spinelli, 04:30:46.07

3. Rebecca Rusch, 04:51:45.07

3-day 1-3 solo men 40+ pro 1-2-3

1. Dustin Holcomb, 03:22:22.36

2. Jeff Carter, 03:28:07.62

3. Scott Reid, 03:38:54.33

3-day 1-3 solo men 50+ pro 1-2-3

1. Michael Hagen, 03:41:01.44

2. Klavs Miller, 03:56:47.87

3. Brett Laycock, 04:01:29.33

Monday, Aug 12

Stage 2: Colorado Trail

41.4 miles, 6,565-foot elevation gain

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Stage 3: Guyot

39.2 miles, 7,100-foot elevation gain

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Stage 4: Aqueduct

41.2 miles, 6,473-foot elevation gain

Thursday, Aug. 15

Stage 5: Wheeler

24 miles, 5,227-foot elevation gain

Friday, Aug. 16

Stage 6: Gold Dust

29.3 miles, 3,740-foot elevation gain

For more information, visit BreckEpic.com.