Breck Epic pro riders plan women’s mountain bike meet up to encourage more female participation in the sport
Following the fourth day of the Breck Epic multi-stage mountain bike race on Wednesday, Aug. 17, professional mountain bikers Kat Nash and Sonya Looney will host an event with local women in order to encourage more female participation in mountain bike races.
Both Nash and Looney are currently ranked first and second, respectively, in the women’s professional field of the Breck Epic. According to Beaver Run Resort, Nash and Looney both have ideas about how to handle content and promotion that would enrich, inform and empower women in mountain biking.
Nash and Looney will hold a 60-minute gathering on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. at the main event tent in Beaver Run Resort. The gathering will take place right before the afternoon rider’s meeting. All women are invited, including riders, volunteers, race or athlete supporters and women from the Summit County community.
