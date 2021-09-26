Breckenridge Dining Passport goes on sale Monday

After taking time off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Breckenridge Restaurant Association’s Dining Passport is returning this fall. For a $10 donation, patrons can access fall promotions and unique menus at 29 participating restaurants.

Examples of specials include two courses for $40 per person at Twist, 10% off all items at Coffee Depot and two-for-one entrees at MotherLoaded Tavern.

This year’s beneficiary of the passport is Summit County Cares, which supports organizations like the Summit Community Care Clinic, Family & Intercultural Resource Center, Summit Advocates for Victims of Assault and Summit County Social Services.

Passports go on sale at the town’s welcome center and participating restaurants Monday, Sept. 27. Each passport is valid for two people and deals are valid through Nov. 11. Visit BreckenridgeDiningGuide.com/our-events for more information.