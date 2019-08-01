CASA of the Continental Divide names new executive director

Dr. Karen Kaminski

Court Appointed Special Advocate of the Continental Divide named Dr. Karen Kaminski its new executive director July 1, according to a news release.

Kaminski has more than 40 years’ experience working with nonprofits to expand their services and increase their development efforts, according to the release.

She started at CASA in September 2018 in the development and grants position before taking over as interim executive director nine months later. Kaminski takes over for former executive director Doug DeLong.

Cathy Hyde, who has worked for CASA for 2 1/2 years, will take on the development and grants job, and Susan Tiefenbach has been hired as an administrative assistant.

CASA volunteers works with children in dependency and neglect cases, spending time with the child, providing reports to the judge, attending hearings and advocating for the best interest of the child.

Learn more at MtnCASA.org.