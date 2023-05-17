Copper Mountain unveils event line-up for 28th annual Colorado BBQ Challenge

A piece of meat on a cutting board during the 2017 BBQ Challenge. Copper Mountain Resort recently announced its event line-up for the 28th annual event which will make its debut at the ski resort.

Todd Powell/Copper Mountain Resort

With just under a month until this year’s Colorado BBQ Challenge at Copper Mountain Resort, the event line-up has been announced for the 28th annual event.

This year’s event will take place over Father’s Day weekend from June 15-17 and will celebrate delicious barbecue, live entertainment and friendly competition. In addition to the staple BBQ Challenge — which was recently moved from streets of Frisco to Copper Mountain — guests will have the opportunity to enjoy resort activities and compete in new event offerings like a Ribs ‘n’ Jibs rail jam, Bacon Burner 5K, Kid’s Q Competition and a Father’s Day Golf Scramble.

The Ribs n’ Jibs rail jam and the Kid’s Q Competition are especially unique. The rail jam will allow participants to cool off from the summer heat and compete on snow during the summer in the skiing or snowboarding rail jam competition. Practice will take place on Friday, and the competition will run from Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Guests can spectate from Center Village as skiers and riders show off their spiciest tricks. Riders can register online in advance at CopperColorado.com.

The Kid’s Q Competition on Friday night allows young and upcoming grill masters to show off their grilling skills by preparing a grill item of their choice. Kids will be divided into two categories — ages 5-10 and ages 11-15 — with the top three in each age group being rewarded with cash prizes. Parents can register their kid at CopperColorado.com.

The event will also feature free live musical performances from trending Nashville artists , Sadie Bass, Sean Stemaly, Zach Jenks and Eric Van Houten. Sean Stemaly takes the stage at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Zach Jenks will be performing from 4:30-6 p.m. both Friday and Saturday nights while Eric Van Houton — as heard on NBC’s The Voice — will be capping off the evening Friday night from 7-8:30 p.m.

On Saturday, female country up-and-comer Sadie Bass — who was also featured on The Voice — will close out the festival from 6-7:30 p.m.

Throughout the weekend, the Vendor Village will showcase a diverse range of local artisans, craftsmen and nonprofits, offering unique products, souvenirs, and merchandise.

Admission to the Copper Mountain BBQ Challenge is free, and guests can purchase tickets for tastings and resort activities on site.

For more information about the Copper Mountain BBQ Challenge, including the event schedule, participating teams and registration details, visit Coppercolorado.com.