Safe2Tell numbers continue to drop in January

The number of tips sent into Safe2Tell continues to decrease, according to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

Safe2Tell, the state’s anonymous tip line for students, received 913 tips in January, a substantial 58% decrease in volume compared to January 2020. For the 2020-21 school year to date, Safe2Tell has received 5,761 tips, which also represents a 58% decrease from the 2019-20 school year. Officials say the dramatic declines are likely due to delayed school openings and the expansion of distance learning practices as a result of COVID-19.

Suicide threats (195 tips), welfare checks (99) and child abuse (42) continue to be among the top categories of tips reported to the program.

“Protecting our youth from harm is a top priority for Coloradans,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a news release. “By maintaining vigilance and reporting safety concerns to Safe2Tell, we can work to ensure the safety of our youth amid the added challenges and stressors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Safe2 Tell is a violence intervention and prevention program for students to anonymously report threats to their own and others’ safety. To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 at any time. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app available in the Apple App Store or on Google Play.