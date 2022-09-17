Denver-based investment company commits to $225.5 million for Keystone’s Kindred Resort

Kindred has been designed to reflect the laid back, family-friendly lifestyle of Summit County, while offering high end finishes and modern design.

LIV Sotheby’s/Courtesy photo

At the end of August, Concord Summit Capital sourced the total construction cost of Kindred Resort at $232.5 million, with the help of Pure Development.

The Kindred Resort is a multi-million dollar project that was originally supposed to start construction in 2021.

The 4.5-acre designated property is next to the Keystone Resort’s River Run Gondola and will include a 107-room high-class hotel, a new ski school, a private ski club and 95 luxury residential condo units, according to a news release.

Concord Summit Capital is a global investment company based in Denver. For the resort, Capital is providing a $140 million senior construction loan, $55.47 million in commercial property assessed clean energy financing and $30 million of preferred equity investment.

Lastly, Pure Development , a premier commercial real estate developer with a location in Denver, made a $7 million co-general partner investment in the space as well.

The project is expected to be finished in 2025, with pre-construction already started.