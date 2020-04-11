El Pomar Foundation grants $5K each to Community Care Clinic, Family Resource Center
El Pomar Foundation trustees have approved $22,500 in grant funding for nonprofit organizations in the High Country, including Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake, Pitkin and Summit counties.
The Summit Community Care Clinic and the Family & Intercultural Resource Center each will get $5,000 to support their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.
Founded in 1937, the El Pomar Foundation contributes about $22 million annually through grants and community stewardship programs to support Colorado nonprofit organizations involved in health, human services, education, arts and humanities, and civic and community initiatives, according to a news release.
