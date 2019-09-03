Emergency barriers to be installed at Green Mountain Reservoir

The Bureau of Reclamation is working to construct emergency barriers near dams across the state, including at Green Mountain Reservoir.

Courtesy photo

“These barriers are being installed to provide respective county sheriff’s offices a means to temporarily close county roads across dams to reduce potential security risk should the need ever arise,” eastern Colorado area manager Monica Griffitt said in the release.

The barriers would be closed at the discretion of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office only if a credible threat is received, according to the release.

Work on the Green Mountain dam barriers began this week and is expected to be completed no later than Dec. 7.

For more information, contact James Bishop at 970-461-5426 or jbishop@usbr.gov.