Food Network show ‘Restaurant Impossible’ to feature Millonzi’s Restaurant in Fairplay
The Food Network program “Restaurant Impossible” will film at Millonzi’s Restaurant, located in Fairplay, at the end of the month. The show has host and chef Robert Irvine save failing restaurants in two days with $10,000.
Reservations are available to be one of the first to dine at the newly renovated space. The grand reopening will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at 501 Front St., Fairplay.
To make a reservation, email volunteer@restaurantimpossiblevolunteers.com by 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18. Include “1707 CO reservations” in the subject line. The message also should include your contact information (full name, email address, cellphone number), your party size and the names of the people in your party.
Masks will be required to be worn by all guests until served.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User