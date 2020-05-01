Gov. Jared Polis extends statewide ski area closure through May 22

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area in late April.

Courtesy Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

DILLON — Gov. Jared Polis amended an executive order Thursday night extending the closure of all downhill ski areas in Colorado through May 22.

The amended order extends the governor’s shutdown of all ski areas throughout the state. He originally ordered the ski areas closed in mid-March in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On April 25, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area Chief Operating Officer Al Henceroth wrote in a post on his blog that the Summit County ski area at the Continental Divide was working on plans to reopen, though there was still no timeline. The Henceroth made it clear in the post that A-Basin would not be reopening soon, describing an opening of “at least a few weeks away,” though he remained hopeful.

That was before the governor’s executive order Thursday night.

“Don’t be discouraged,” Henceroth wrote in the blog post. “This is a marathon, and A-Basin is a marathon runner. What other area stays open from mid-October to July 4th? We all need to do the right things now if we want to get open again.”

Historically, A-Basin has one of the longest lift-served seasons in the country and typically remains open through June, sometimes extending through the Fourth of July, as the ski area did last summer.