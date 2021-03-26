Grace Staberg wins vertical bronze at Italian ski mountaineering World Cup

Grace Staberg of Silverthorne ascends the vertical race course en route to a bronze medal at the International Ski Mountaineering Federation U-20 women's World Cup in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy, on Friday, March 26.

Photo by Maurizio Torri

Grace Staberg of Silverthorne won a bronze medal at Friday’s International Ski Mountaineering Federation World Cup in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy.

Staberg’s time of 22 minutes and 40.4 seconds in the U-20 women’s race earned her third place of 13 racers. Staberg’s time was behind only champion Antonia Niedermaier of Germany (22:23.1) and runner-up Samantha Bertolina of Italy (22:27.1).

Staberg said she took the lead from the top of the course’s first pitch and remained there until she was caught on the last pitch before the finish.

“I gave it my all, and while I couldn’t hold onto first until the finish, I ended with nothing left in the tank and no regrets,” Staberg said. “After a season where things haven’t always clicked, it was nice to end up on the podium in the last vertical of the season.”

Staberg’s bronze in the vertical — which consists only of an uphill ascent — comes in the final World Cup races of the season. Earlier this season, Staberg won silver in the U-20 women’s vertical at the ISMF World Championships in Andorra.

In Thursday’s sprint, Staberg finished ninth, and she is set to race in Sunday’s individual event.

“Grace’s continued success provides inspiration to all USA skimo athletes,” U.S. Ski Mountaineering President and Summit resident Ram Mikulas said. “She shows the U.S. skimo community what is possible and gives us all motivation to continue pursuing our niche sport. We are very proud of what Grace has accomplished. While the virus has kept many U.S. skimo athletes away, they are now encouraged even more and excited to get back to racing World Cup races next season.”