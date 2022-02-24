Keystone events return, offering 3 ways to have a variety of fun

The Nacho Men will perform for free at Keystone’s Mardi Gras party Tuesday, March 1.

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

After taking a brief pause due to rising coronavirus cases, the Keystone Neighbourhood Co. and Warren Station Center for the Arts are back. Two events are scheduled for the venue this weekend with a third taking place right in the resort’s River Run Village.

First up is another night of Warren Station’s Winter Comedy Series with opener Dē Kelley and headliner Sam Tallent. Kelley has been a stand-up comedian for over 12 years and can be seen performing in Denver.

Also based in Denver, Tallent is a founding member of The Fine Gentleman’s Club, which hosts Denver’s weekly stand-up showcase Too Much Fun! Tallent has worked with comedians such as Dave Chappelle, Dana Carvey and Hannibal Buress and was featured on the Vice TV series “FlopHouse.”

Tickets start at $20 and doors open at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, for the 8 p.m. show at 164 Ida Belle Drive. Visit WarrenStation.com to purchase. All attendees must be 18 or older.

Children are welcomed to the painting event Canvas Uncorked set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Warren Station. The casual painting party will teach you the basics of acrylic painting while you get to enjoy a complimentary beverage.

Experience is not necessary, as instructors will lead you step-by-step to paint a winter scene of aspens and a setting sun. The liquid courage might help you break free of the jitters and be confident enough to embrace your artistic side.

Tickets start at $30 for kids, who are recommended to be 12 or older, and $40 for adults. The ticket includes one complimentary wine or beer and all materials like canvas and paint. Visit WarrenStation.com to purchase.

Keep the free-spirited vibes going and kick off the start of a new month with Keystone’s free Mardi Gras party Tuesday, March 1. The fun begins at 2:30 p.m. in River Run Village and lasts until 5 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to bring their beads, costumes and an appetite for dance as DJ Eminent will provide tunes first at 2:30 p.m. Free face painting is available for all, in addition to games and a photo booth.

Then at 3:30 p.m., popular cover band The Nacho Men take to the stage. Afterward, a costume contest is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. First place wins $300, second takes home $200 and third walks away with $100.

In between songs and games, pause to sample special cocktails, such as a sparkling fruit punch and vodka concoction called Swing Juice, wine and New Belgium Brewing Co. beer. Local brewery Steep Brewing and Coffee Co. will be serving up gumbo.

Whether you extended your Presidents Day holiday, are on an early spring vacation or just want to get out of the house, head over to Keystone for apres action.

