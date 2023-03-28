Keystone will become Colorado’s newest town following incorporation approval Tuesday

Keystone Lake is pictured on March 2. Voters chose to reject/approve efforts to make Keystone Colorado's newest town during an election Tuesday.

Tripp Fay/Summit Daily News

Keystone is poised to become Colorado’s newest town, which will end decades of governance by elected Summit County officials.

Approximately 68% of voters cast ballots in favor of incorporation, with 291 votes of approval and 140 votes of disapproval, according to unofficial results released Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m.

The decisive victory for advocates of incorporation puts the resort community on a path for self-governance — so long as voters also approve a charter, the governing document for the town, at a later date.

Along with choosing to break from unincorporated Summit County, voters also chose who will form the nine-member commission tasked with drafting the town’s charter. They are Gretchen Davis, Dan Sullivan, Julia Metzger, Ken Riley, Sarah Keel, Tim Huiting, William Schorling, Erich Swartz and Valerie Thisted.

The push to incorporate began in earnest last summer when residents circulated a petition to put the question to a vote — marking the second such effort to do so in nearly three decades.

Supporters of incorporation rallied around what they called Keystone’s unmet needs, which included slowing traffic on U.S. Highway 6, improving pedestrian safety and increasing negotiating power with larger entities such as the Colorado Department of Transportation and Vail Resorts.

But while some residents and voters said they wanted more control over decisions that affect the community, others raised skepticism about a town government’s ability to solve Keystone’s issues.

Uncertainty remains about the area’s financial future. Incorporation advocates have differed with Summit County officials about the projected costs and expenditures associated with creating and running a town. There was a roughly $1 million discrepancy in the expected year-over-year general fund surplus of the town through 2027, according to the two separate analyses.

Those who led the incorporation effort claimed the town will not need to raise property or sales taxes on residents. They floated other revenue ideas — such as a lift tax — to pay for future needs.

Though voters have approved incorporation, Keystone has yet to join the ranks of the towns like Breckenridge, Frisco, Silverthorne and Dillon as a home-rule municipality. Residents will still need to vote on a proposed charter which, if passed, will decide the structure of the town’s government. A town council election would then follow.

Residents have two opportunities to approve a town charter. If both votes fail to approve the charter, Keystone will become a statutory town rather than a home-rule municipality. Statutory towns — such as the towns of Blue River and Montezuma — face less local autonomy and greater governance by state laws.