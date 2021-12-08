Breckenridge seeking applicants for Social Equity Advisory Commission

The town of Breckenridge is taking applications for a new member of the Social Equity Advisory Commission through 4 p.m. Dec. 17.

The commission is responsible for advising the Breckenridge Town Council on initiatives, policies and programs to reach, serve and engage all members of the community. The commission aims to promote a lens of social equity inclusive of race, ethnicity, religion, age, national origin, sexual orientation, disability, socioeconomic status or gender identity.

Interested applicants must live in the Upper Blue Basin and have lived in the area for over a year. Applications can be submitted through an online form available at TownOfBreckenridge.com , or a letter describing interest in the position as well as background information can be sent to shannonh@townofbreckenridge.com or 150 Ski Hill Road, P.O. Box 168, Breckenridge, CO 80424.

Commissioners will be compensated, and translation and ASL services are available.