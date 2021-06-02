CDOT warns of delays Thursday on Summit Boulevard

Motorists traveling through Frisco on Summit Boulevard on Thursday, June 3, will likely experience delays as crews shift traffic as part of the Gap Project, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

On Thursday, crews will begin work to realign northbound and southbound lanes on Colorado Highway 9 between Eighth Avenue and Main Street. Drivers should expect right lane closures and lane shifts to facilitate the work. Traffic will be in a single lane configuration in both directions, and there could be delays as long as 20 minutes, according to CDOT spokesperson Elise Thatcher.

There will be striping crews on the roadway and flaggers guiding traffic through the work zone.