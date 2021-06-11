Ollie’s Pub & Grub Breckenridge at the Dredge celebrates a new chapter this weekend

Ollie’s Pub & Grub has officially moved into its new location at the historic dredge in downtown Breckenridge.

Photo from Ollie’s Pub & Grub

This weekend, Ollie’s Pub & Grub Breckenridge will celebrate its 10th anniversary and a new chapter at the historic dredge in downtown Breckenridge.

Alan Bullock, owner of the Breckenridge location of Ollie’s, said the pub started moving from its Main Street location into its new home on the water in February 2020, but plans were quickly disrupted by the virus.

Bullock said by the time the restaurant was fully moved into its new home in November, restrictions were in full swing, and it didn’t feel like the time to celebrate.

“Like any restaurant over the course of the last year, most of our job was telling people that they’re not allowed in the restaurant, that we don’t have seating for them or that we have to keep everyone 6 feet apart, so it’s hard to celebrate opening in a new space,” Bullock said.

The idea to move into the dredge started with Bullock. As the end of his lease for the Main Street location grew near, Bullock said he started to think about the dredge, which was close by and had formerly housed the Dredge Restaurant.

To prepare, Bullock said quite a bit of work had to be done before the restaurant could fully move in.

“As far as the kitchen and the mechanical systems, those were all in place, but we completely renovated the inside,” Bullock said. “Previously, the bar was on the second floor, and we put in a huge bar in the middle of the first floor, and that’s kind of the sports bar area. The second floor is the family-friendly dining (area), and there is a small, eight-seat bar on the second floor.”

Since then, the new location has been well-received by staff and customers, Bullock said.

“We’ve been there for the last (nine) years in the basement, so it’s a great improvement to move to the boat with extra space to accommodate more of our guests and locals, and it’s turned out pretty well for us,” said Mariana Hosbach, marketing and event manager for Ollie’s.

Bullock reported the same feedback from customers and staff.

“It’s been amazing,” Bullock said. “People are super receptive about the new location. People that had loved the Dredge Restaurant for years have embraced our presence there, as well. And it really is like a new lease on life or breath of fresh air. … It’s definitely brought some new life into that space.”

Now as restrictions are loosened and the summer season kicks into full gear, the restaurant is finally getting to celebrate the milestone, and it’s doing so with an updated menu, which features quite a few seafood dishes. New items include ceviche; shrimp and blackened ahi tuna tacos; a summer salad with either ahi tuna, shrimp or salmon; and more.

Formerly located at 401 S. Main Street, Ollie’s was a basement bar taking up roughly 3,500 square feet. Now, the new location at 180 W. Jefferson Ave. is double that, plus it has a first- and second-floor deck that offers guests patio seating.

Ollie’s Pub & Grub Breckenridge at the Dredge is open from 11 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Though there’s no designated parking for the new location, guests can park in the nearby F Lot or the Tiger Dredge Lot.

The restaurant also has a Frisco location at 620 Main Street. For more information about the pub, visit OlliesPub.com .