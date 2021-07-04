Rep. McCluskie recognized by state library association

Summit County’s State Rep. Julie McCluskie was recognized as the Colorado Association of Library’s 2019-2020 Legislator of the Year award winner.

A celebration for McCluskie was held at the Summit County Library’s north branch location in Silverthorne Thursday, June 24. McCluskie played a key role in the implementation of Colorado Reads 2013: The Early Literacy Initiative, launching Colorado Literacy Week and the One Book 4 Colorado statewide program.

The association also showed appreciation for McCluskie’s continued support of funding for the State Grants for Library program.

At the same event, officials also kicked off the Summit County Library Building Project, which will lead to extensive remodels at both the the north branch location and main location in Frisco.