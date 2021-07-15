The Carlin to open in summer 2022
The creators who launched Aurum Food & Wine Breckenridge are on to their next Summit County project: Destination Hospitality Group is in the midst of creating The Carlin, which will include four luxury hotel suites and two eateries at 200 N. Main St. in Breckenridge.
Formerly the home of Extreme Pizza, this new concept is meant to be a one-stop shop that’s modeled after European ski towns.
The main-floor eatery, called The Restaurant at The Carlin, will feature a higher-end menu that’s focused on the wood-burning hearth. Destination Hospitality Founder Phillips Armstrong said the eatery downstairs, called The Tavern at The Carlin, will be a more “approachable price point” and better suited for families. Its menu will feature upscale American comfort food.
The main floor restaurant will seat about 80 guests while the tavern downstairs will seat about 45.
To make this vision come to life, Armstrong said the company is undergoing a complete remodel to the property, which is set to reopen in June 2022. For updates, visit DestinationHospitality.com.
