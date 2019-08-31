Lululemon to stay open through May in Breckenridge

Manager Sarah Streich works in the men’s clothing section at the new Lululemon store in Breckenridge. The store carries men’s and women’s apparel.

Eli Pace / epace@summitdaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — The popular Canadian-based workout apparel company Lululemon opened a pop-up store in Breckenridge in June. The store was meant to start as a seasonal shop, but the manager signed a year-long lease for the building. Not surprisingly for Breckenridge, which has several successful activewear stores — including Patagonia, Columbia and Marmot — Lululemon has been thriving in its new location.

The high-end activewear store caters less to outdoor recreators and more to the yoga, barre and pilates fitness community, which has been growing in Summit County.

The Breckenridge Lululemon has been given the corporate green light to continue operating through May. The store will be reevaluated after that deadline, but building owner Jack Wolfe attested that Lululemon corporate is satisfied with the progress and growth of the store.

Store managers are working to add Breckenridge touches to the products and introduced heat-press Breckenridge decals with a mountain icon.

Lululemon has partnered with local fitness studios, hosting a workout class in the store led by Studio B Dance Center, a local dance and fitness studio. The store also has partnered with Breckenridge yoga studio Bhava Yoga, eateries LoLo Juice and Cool River Coffee House and Cafe, and displays the work of locals artists Martha Grace Henry and Jessica Ream.

The store can be found at 505 S. Main St., Suite A2, inside Main Street Station, and it’s open seven days a week. For more information, call 970-453-3976, email breckenridge-store@lululemon.com or follow the Lululemon Breckenridge Seasonal store on Facebook.