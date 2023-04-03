Newly remodeled hotel opens in Frisco with 133 rooms

The lobby bar of the recently renovated AC Hotel in Frisco.

Robert Tann/Summit Daily News

Nearly two years after its acquisition by Denver-based hotel company 5 Senses Hospitality Management, a new 133-room hotel has opened in the town of Frisco.

The new AC Hotel Colorado — part of the sprawling hotel portfolio of Marriott Bonvoy — is located off Interstate 70 at 1202 Summit Blvd. in Frisco. The pet-friendly property boasts a slew of amenities including a fitness room with floor-to-ceiling windows, a game room, private dining and meeting room, locker room, library, business center and a restaurant lounge and buffet lounge offering European-inspired breakfast and charcuterie boards. Additionally, an indoor swimming pool and outdoor hot tub and fire pit will open this summer.

“Summit County is a remarkable, unique location for our expansion of the 5 Senses Hospitality Management portfolio,” stated 5 Senses founder Chris Manley in a March 24 news release. “Nestled in the heart of Colorado’s most stunning landscapes and surrounded by some of the most iconic world-class ski resorts in the Rocky Mountain region, the AC Hotel Frisco Colorado will provide guests with an oasis as they immerse themselves in the great outdoors.”

Along with its proximity to various Summit County ski resorts, the hotel is roughly 6 miles from Sapphire Point, a popular hiking trail and wedding destination, and a few minutes walk to the 300-acre Dillon Reservoir, which hosts both winter and summer activities.

The hotel places an emphasis on sustainability, according to the news release, which cited a “significant renovation in which it recycled 48,000 pounds of scrap metal and saved 22,500 pounds of material from Colorado landfills.”

The news release goes on to state that the hotel “salvaged and donated 10 mattresses and more than 150 appliances, recovered 20 couches from the landfill stream, recycled 800 pounds of universal waste, including 400 HHW units, CFL bulbs and ballasts, as well as donated the property’s gym equipment for reuse.”

Vanessa Agee, communications director for the town of Frisco, said the hotel represents a necessary option for tourists looking to make a multi-night trip.

“It is really important to the town that we have destination tourism,” Agee said, adding that a healthy mix of hotels and short-term rental properties — from condos to homes — “is important for a resort community.”

With the AC Hotel, Frisco now has 510 hotel rooms dotted throughout the town, according to Agee. Positioned near six ski resorts in Summit and Eagle counities, as well as hiking trails and public land, Agee said Frisco offers a “less hectic” getaway with all the opportunities of its neighboring communities.

“It’s a little less hectic. It’s the resort-less resort town surrounded by six ski resorts,” Agee said. “I think it’s going to be an alluring lodging amenity for people who want to visit Frisco as a destination.”

Nightly rates for a room with two queen beds begins at $199 per night for non-members, according to the hotel’s website . Deluxe guest rooms with one king bed begin at $234 per night for non-members.